Angeline Jolie is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. She is one of the finest actresses, who gave several phenomenal performances in films, but James McAvoy once said the intimate scenes were terrible and uncomfortable to shoot with her. Scroll down to know more.

It can be tricky to deal with an actor you’re going to get n*ked with having a friendly connection off-screen. The difficulty of filming the s*x scene put Angelina and the X-Men star in a similar predicament, not because it was embarrassing.

James McAvoy acknowledged that he didn’t feel at ease with Angelina Jolie while they worked together on the 2008 movie Wanted. The movie, which was adapted from the Mark Miller book, became a global sensation. Being an R-rated film, it contained many mature situations that weren’t merely violent; on occasion, McAvoy and Angelina had to share intimate moments.

Although they did not have a problem with the intimate scenes, the Scottish actor revealed that it was pretty uncomfortable to shoot. This is not new for the Scottish actor since McAvoy has a problem with getting intimate comfortably with Angelina Jolie. As reported by Daily Record, James McAvoy detailed his experiences, saying, “It’s sweaty and uncomfortable. My paranoia is the girl I’m doing the s*x scene with will think I’m getting off on her. I have nightmares about that the night before an s*x scene. There’s no chance of getting any kind of stimulus because you’re so nervous, and there are all these people watching you, it’s sweaty and uncomfortable.”

He added, “It’s daunting. They’re considered to be the most beautiful people in the world, and I’m clearly not. I don’t think I’ve been hit by the ugly stick, but I’m not exactly a matinee idol.”

Talking about the action flick Wanted, James McAvoy revealed that even though the s*x scene was uncomfortable, Angelina Jolie is one of the most approachable actresses in the Hollywood industry and that she was really friendly.

