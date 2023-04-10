Everything around former Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp makes news and has been in the trending section for the past couple of years. Majorly not so happening; the buzz around him has been negative for most of the time owing to his legal battles with a tabloid and former wife, Amber Heard. As he walked out of the House Of Law as a winner in the last battle, he has been making all efforts to bounce back as possible. But it is taking time for Hollywood to accept him back probably.

Johnny, after getting eased down from the contents’ legal rows, decided to bounce back to life. We saw him returning to the stage with music, not in Hollywood, but the actor decided to feature in an independent French movie and play the leading character. Now as we speak, the man is all set to try his hands at a new venture in his kitty, which is probably hospitality.

As per a new report surfacing online, Johnny Depp is busy building an empire away from the Hollywood circus. The actor is planning to buy a pub in U.K, where he lives now. Interestingly the pub is right now owned by Paul Hollywood’s fiancée and is on sale. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Ever since Johnny Depp has moved from Los Angeles to 19th-century mansion in Somerset, U.K, he has been trying to expand his business ventures. The actor as per a The News (International) report is planning to buy a pub named Chequers Inn. The pub is situated in the village of Smarden, Kent and is run by Melissa Spalding, who is engaged to Paul Hollywood. A source close to the update said that Depp adores the pub and has been wanting to buy one. Now on sale, Chequers Inn is right now estimated at £ 1 Million.

“Depp adores the pub and has done for years,” claimed a source. “Johnny loves the history and has spoken before about wanting to buy a pub. It’s right in the heart of the English countryside.”

On the film front, Johnny Depp will be making his big-screen comeback with the upcoming French period drama Jeanne du Barry. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

