Kylie Jenner hails from one of the most popular and controversial families in all of America, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Whatever she does in her daily life becomes a news headline. Apart from being a reality TV star with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie is also a successful businesswoman and promotes her beauty products range, Kylie Cosmetics, on Instagram. As usual, she recently dropped some pictures from her promotional shoot that netizens thought she tried to copy her gal pal but competitor Hailey Bieber.

Kylie started her company, Kylie Cosmetics, at the age of 18 in 2014. Earlier, the brand was known as Kylie Lip Kits, but the beauty mogul eventually changed it as she widened the range of the products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner often drops steamy photos from her promotional photoshoots for her brand. She recently dropped a carousel of photos to promote her mascara and brand new matt lipstick. The pictures saw The Kardashians star in a red co-ord set, which included a sleeveless crop top and a body-hugging skirt. While the mascara was vaguely visible on her lashes, she tucked it into her skirt and invited trolls. Seeing the steamy post, netizens claimed that the 25-year-old attempted to copy Hailey Bieber and her latest photoshoot for her brand Rhode.

Check her post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

An Instagram user wrote, “Aww the Hailey Bieber lipgloss pose,” while another wrote, “She kind of copied Hailey Bieber.. rhode peptide lol.”

A third user wrote, “I just feel like a mascara commercial; the focus would be the eyes! She sort of imitated Hailey Bieber.. the same peptide haha.”

Trolling did not end here, as netizens also made fun of Kylie’s latest post. As the beauty mogul advertised her new mascara, netizens could barely see it in her eyes and therefore poked fun at her.

Check her post here.

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are both owners of successful beauty brands. Despite being business competitors, the two are also gal pals and are often spotted hanging out together.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Meghan Markle Gets Brutally Trolled Amidst Her Being Honoured With ‘2023 Women of Vision Award’, One Says “Her Vision Was To Marry Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News