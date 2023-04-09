Meghan Markle is one of the biggest names in the world right now. The former actress is now married to Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, and they share two children together named Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Suits actress is getting honoured with the ‘2023 Women Of Vision Award’, and amidst the same, netizens are brutally trolling her on social media for the most bizarre reasons. Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to Entertainment Tonight, along with Markle, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, and LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, will also be honoured during the prestige ceremony. Meghan and Prince Harry have a huge fan following on social media with their royal page named The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and have over 9 million followers on Instagram.

Meghan Markle is getting the ‘2023 Women Of Vision Award’ for her global advocacy to empower and advocate for women and girls. Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said, “We are thrilled to announce this year’s honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power. Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Take a look at the post below:

After the news went viral, netizens started trolling her on social media with one user commenting, “Did she pay for it?”

Another user commented, “She played a great role in that South Park episode 😂”

A third user commented, “Oh please her vision was to marry money!”

A fourth commented, “Global advocacy for women as she belittles her husband’s grandmother in a documentary! Yeah that seems about right”

What are your thoughts on Meghan Markle being given such a prestigious honour? Tell us in the space below.

