This Sunday is not Sunday’ing like other Sunday’s and that’s because the world has woken up to not some very great news. Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, have called it quits, and the word of their separation has left the fans heartbroken. According to reports, the couple got married last year in a secret ceremony, but their marriage wasn’t legal in the US. And guess what, the pop star is already seeing someone low-key amid her breakup rumours? Read to know the scoop below.

Taylor is one of the most prominent singers in the world at the moment and is currently on her Eras Tour, where her videos are going crazy viral on the internet. She has over 253 million followers on Instagram, and recent reports also suggest that she’s secretly filming the video of ‘Vigilante Shit’ in Liverpool, which stars Taylor Lautner and Joey King. The paparazzi don’t know about it yet; hence, no recent pictures of her went viral from the UK.

Duexmoi took to their Instagram account, shared the news of Taylor Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn, and had severe reactions from sources directly linked to the pop star. One of the DMs confirmed that she was married to the actor, but since they tied the knot in the UK, their marriage wouldn’t be considered legal in the US.

And not just that, Taylor Swift is already seeing someone older than her and a bit more low-key. Take a look at their post below:

We hope our girl is happy, and this is definitely not good news for all the Taylor Swift fans out there, but we know that she deserves nothing but the absolute best.

