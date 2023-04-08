Gigi Hadid has been ruling the fashion world for decades. The supermodel-actress-mother is known for her sartorial choices, walking down the ramps as if she owns it and putting her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps out to make an appearance. Be it in Hollywood or India *wink*! However, over the years, we have seen Gigi’s facial structure change a lot, but do you know that the supermodel has never undergone any surgery? Yes, that’s right.

Today, we brought you a throwback interview, where Gigi had candidly shared that he has never undergone any knife to change her facial structures.

Gigi Hadid is one of the most well- known faces among Hollywood A-listers. However, her face looks very different each time she makes an appearance from how she used to look earlier. During a 2021 Vogue video interview, while sharing her beauty secrets after giving birth to Khai, she had revealed, “When I look back on my first red carpets, when I didn’t have makeup artists, I would obviously do my own makeup. Now people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now,’ or they’ll talk about something on my face and say, ‘That’s changed on Gigi,’ and it’s really, like, that’s the power of makeup.”

Going further while explaining how she learnt to sculpt her face which made her look different than before, Gigi Hadid shared, “I’ve never done anything to my face, but the way that I’ve learned to contour in certain places, put bronzer in some places and leave it out in other places is something you have to learn. I would just put [bronzer] everywhere and then [your face is] all one shape.”

There were quite a lot of rumours about Gigi Hadid having plastic surgery and in that same interview, the actress had opened up slamming those speculations and said, “People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round. I have had cheeks since I was born.”

She further claimed that she has always been terrified of injecting anything into her face. Gigi revealed, “No, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?'”

Recently, in another interview with The Sunday Times, Gigi shared her opinion on getting fillers and said, “Some Botox could probably help, but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.”

Well, it’s quite pretty clear what Gigi Hadid wants. What do you think about her beauty transformation? Let us know!

