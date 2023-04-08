After his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been exploring all the other art forms. As the actor has taken a few acting jobs in recent times, his songs and paintings have made headlines. Being a true artist, his recent painting, ‘Friends & Heroes’ was an honour of his favourite heroes that he portrayed on canvas. However, as the painting was up for auction, it broke the internet for its whopping price.

The painting was available for auction at Castle Fine Art, a gallery based in the United Kingdom, and cooperated with Depp to host online exhibitions of his work. Within 20 minutes, the gallery’s website received an overwhelming number of would-be customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many will be shocked upon learning that Johnny Depp’s paintings were sold for nearly what he would have made by his on-screen appearances in TV ads. As reported by The Things, Johnny Depp made over $3.6 million from the unexpected online sale of his debut art collection, which “broke the internet,” according to Castle Fine Art.

According to Castle Fine Art, Johnny Depp made over $3.6 million from the unexpected online sale of his debut art collection, which “broke the internet.” The 780 prints of the portraits were initially offered for $5,400 each. Within a few days, all of them were declared to be ‘sold out’, which made the actor earn around $3.65 million.

The paintings by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor included portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Keith Richards. The subject matter of JD’s artwork stated by the gallery said “People he has known well and who have inspired him as a person”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

However, after the controversial trial, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s reputations and images took a hit during the course of the trials. He will be seen next in La Favorite (formerly known as Jeanne du Barry), which is set in the past, features all-French acting, and will be distributed via Netflix.

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Henry Cavill’s Exit As Superman Makes DC Follow Marvel’s ‘Tom Holland’ Spider-Man Route In Casting A New Actor? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News