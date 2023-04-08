Singer-actress Lady Gaga often finds herself leading the headlines, be it for her projects or her personal affairs, including her love life and so on and so forth. Gaga is known for being a bold and outspoken person. She has never shied away from talking about difficult situations and has always handled herself with dignity. This one video clip is now doing the rounds on social media platforms. Check out why netizens are reacting to it so much.

Today, we brought you a bizarre video clip where Gaga can be seen conversing with a woman, which looked like from the sets of Joker 2, and its also confirmed by the netizens. Scroll below to find out more!

An Instagram user named ‘jenniferwhenley’ shared a video clip on Instagram, where a woman can be seen calling out Lady Gaga and screaming, “You’re going to hell”. However, it was the actress’s response that left us speechless. She turned around, came down the stairs, leaned forward and kissed the woman on her lips, and can be heard saying, “And you’re coming with me”.

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Henley (@jenniferwhenley)

It looked like a set from her upcoming film Joker 2, where Lady Gaga will be seen sharing the screen space with the OG Arthur Fleck aka Joaquin Phoenix. However, as soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started to react to it, and they believed that if this had happened in real life, Lady Gaga would have done the same.

One wrote, “People thinking this is reality and not the movie set they are currently filming on …..”

Another one wrote, “I think she is the kind of person would do that in real life as well 👏”

One of the comments read, “I’ve never been a big fan of Lady Gaga but she just won me over after watching this video….good for her. She has just earned my respect.”

Another netizen penned, “Real or not real, this is an amazing comeback.”

Well, there’s no doubt that Lady Gaga is the queen of comebacks, real or reel! What are your thoughts? Let us know!

