Ana de Armas was last seen in Marilyn Monroe’s biopic ‘Blonde’, which got her critically acclaimed, and fans went gaga over her performance in the film. While we were all drooling over her flawless skin on the screen, we brought you her simple yet costly and effective skincare routine. We often invest in expensive skincare products but don’t get the desired results, but Ana’s key to skincare success is minimalism. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ana is very popular among her fans on social media, with over 10 million followers on Instagram. The beauty often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle to the fans on the photo-sharing site, and we love her jawline and that lovely face structure.

In an interview with Allure magazine in 2020, Ana de Armas opened up on her skincare regime and said, “I’ve learned to enjoy the time [I spend applying my products] and slow down a little bit. It hadn’t been my priority. And I felt like I spent too much time in the bathroom! But now, I make sure that after I wake up, I wash my face. I put on all my serums and sunscreen in the morning.”

Ana de Armas continued and said, “And then at night, if I put makeup on that day, I take the makeup off. I wash my face again and I put on all of the serums plus eye cream… the whole thing! I’ve become very protective of my little creams. So all of a sudden, I find myself buying everyone else their own so they don’t touch mine!”

The Blonde actress uses La Mer’s concentrate serum which is worth $425. According to Who What Wear, she layers it with Estée Lauder’s Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturizer worth $120. Later, she pairs it with Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum worth $115, as reported by Glamour.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Ana de Armas revealed that she used COOLA Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray worth $28. The last step in her skincare routine is her lip balm, Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm, worth $29.

So, here it is. If you want flawless skin like Ana, here’s your step on step guide to achieve that.

