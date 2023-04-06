According to several magazines, Sofia Vergara is one of the s*xiest women, not just in Hollywood but in the world as well. Well, we don’t disagree even a bit! The gorgeous Columbian beauty has won several hearts with her stunning looks and goofy attitude. She’s one of the rare actresses who motivate women to stay curvy and eat as much as their hearts desire. The lady sure knows how to flaunt her curves, and she did the same in one of her old lingerie photoshoots.

The actress rose to fame with her performance in the show Modern Family. Her fans noticed her for her accent and how confidently she carried herself. In the show, she played the role of a woman, happily married to a man quite older than her. While she did look gorgeous in the series, the makers tried to tone down her s*x appeal. The show ended in 2020, and in 2022, the actress dropped one of her hottest pictures of her on social media. It reminded her fans what a stunner the actress was. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sofia Vergara shared the s*xiest picture ever on her Instagram handle last year. It was a throwback from her time in Las Angeles. The actress looked like a total babe in skimpy golden lingerie. The satin br* gave quite a ‘s*xy but shy’ vibe with its ruffled details on the hem. A little bow was added to the middle of the br*, making us wonder if Sofia was posing for a brand or was just getting clicked casually. While the bottom of the lingerie was not clearly visible, it was apparent that she had donned a golden p*nty with a ruffled hem.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Sofia Vergara covered her left b**b partially with her hair but looked right into the camera like a pure temptress. She kept her makeup light and applied nude pink lips and a thin line of kohl around her eyes. The highlight of the look was definitely blingy accessories. She wore glittery stilettoes and a diamond bracelet in one hand. On the other hand, she wore a plain gold bangle. As we said earlier, the entire theme of the photoshoot was all about ‘s*xy but make it shy’!

Sofia lay on a black satin bedsheet, ensuring all our eyes remained on her.

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr Put Up A Busty Display Dazzling Like A Disco Ball, Flaunting Her S*xy Figure & Cleav*ge In The Deep Plunging Neckline Outfit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News