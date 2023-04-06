Miranda Kerr, an Australian model, is an avid Instagram user and enjoys a massive fanbase of 14 million followers across the world. However, the model rose to fame after she was seen as Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007. She was the first Australian Victoria’s Secret model, and well, we have no doubt why she was chosen. She has the looks, the figure, the beauty and the charm!

Miranda’s Instagram handle is filled with brand-collaborative videos, pictures, and fashion shoot photographs. For the unversed, she had also represented the Australian department store chain, David Jones.

Miranda May Kerr or better known as Miranda Kerr, has quite a lot of fan pages on social media where they often share pictures and updates of their favourite Australian model. One of her fan pages named, ‘mymirandakerr’ shared a photo where Miranda dazzled like a disco ball as she was seen wearing a champagne-coloured glitter halter-neck gown with a deep plunging neckline. The outfit featured a s*xy low back detailing that made her flash her smooth skin. Flaunting her curvaceous figure and busty cleav*ge, Miranda won our hearts!

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Kerr 💙 (@mymirandakerr)

For accessories, Miranda Kerr opted for a pair of diamond earrings, bracelets and a finger ring that had an emerald stone embedded in it. The model accentuated with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones, ample amount of blush, smokey eyeshadow with wing detailing, defined brows, lots of mascara and with soft brown lip shade, she completed the look. Miranda kept her hair open in soft bohemian curls and left it on one side, leaving a gorgeous back visible.

We are in love with the beauty and her sartorial choice in fashion. This gown could be a perfect pick for your cocktail party as well. Would you like to see more of Miranda Kerr‘s looks? Let us know in the comments below!

