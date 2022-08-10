Model Miranda Kerr walked “barefoot on the grass” to help her “reconnect” after a long flight.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old Australian model, who has Flynn, 11, with former-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, four, and two-year-old Myles with spouse Evan Spiegel, shared the way she copes with jet lag which is to take the time to “rebalance” herself, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

“I like to go for a walk outside when I arrive and, if possible, go barefoot on the grass to reconnect, ground myself and have a bit of time to rebalance. Melatonin is also great to help get you in the time zone,” Miranda Kerr said, speaking to PORTER.

Meanwhile, Miranda recently revealed that she travels light when she goes on holiday with her family and has learned to mix and match a limited number of pieces to create “endless” outfits.

Miranda Kerr said, “Start with easy crochet cover-ups in black or white. They’re so easy to pack and never wrinkle. Then throw in denim shorts and mix and match any of your swimsuits to create endless outfits.

“Bring a simple white cotton shirt and a great pair of flats, and you’re set.” When it comes to shoes, Miranda opts to pack comfy Nike sneakers and neutral sandals and heels.

“I like to mix high and low,” she added.

She urged people to slow down and cherish their vacation time for the sake of their mental health.

Miranda said, “As a mother of three boys, life goes by so quickly. Embrace your time together while you can because life gets busy. I think it’s important for our children to see how important work ethic is – but it’s equally important for them to see how much we value quality time as a family.”

Must Read: Pete Davidson’s Proposal To Marry Triggered Kim Kardashian To ‘Dump’ Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram