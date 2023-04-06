



Ana de Armas has become a massive name across the globe in the entertainment industry. She was last seen in Marilyn Monroe’s biopic ‘Blonde’ which was released on Netflix and got critically acclaimed for her performance in the film. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Ana did a sultry photoshoot for a brand, stripping down everything to expose her n*pples in a sheer white top and a pair of knotted p*nties making the internet go gaga over her perfect figure and fall in love with her all over again. Scroll below to take a look.

Ana is really popular among fans and has over 10 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek of her luxurious life to her fans on the photo-sharing platform, and we admire her impeccable taste in fashion. Armas surely knows how to make heads turn with her style statement, be it her glamorous magazine covers, movie promotional wardrobe or red-carpet appearances.

Back in 2016, Ana de Armas did a sultry photoshoot for GQ magazine. In one of the pictures, the Blonde actress stripped down everything and flaunted her toned long legs in a knotted p*nties and a sheer white top exposing her n*pples through it.

She accessorised the look with statement chic minimalistic jewellery and stilettos. Ana de Armas kept her tresses open with a middle-parting and soft waves falling on her face.

Take a look at her picture below:

Ana de Armas stars in the new GQ Colourised HQ photographed by Mert & Marcus.Shot on location in New York City, Ana de Armas embodies the city's energy and spirit in her sultry shots. Stylish and striking, Ana's look is in perfect harmony with her city. pic.twitter.com/G3V5VJreYt — E_CARDENAS (@EVACARD50218131) March 6, 2023

We now know the reason behind global warming and it’s definitely Ana de Armas! Haha.

