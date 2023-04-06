Radhika Madan who recently won Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent-Female has definitely made sure that when it comes to styling bralettes, she is the Queen. Be it red carpets or movie promotions, styling with pants or blazer, nothing can beat the versatility of the bralettes. We have pulled together some of the pictures of Radhika Madan which shows how she carries herself in bralettes effortlessly looking super chic.

Here are some of the pictures:

Radhika Madan’s Instagram page is bursting with images and videos from her fashion diary. The actor continues to set fashion goals on her social media platforms by posting glimpses from her best-dressed looks.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Always a step ahead of the fashion trends, she knows how to carry her outfits,

Radhika looks sporty and chic in a black bralette and matching shorts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan’s inverted bralette has back tie ups with noodle straps. This perfect co-ord is the best outfit for pool parties. A complete set of bralette, draped skirt, head bandana and detachable sleeves, needing nothing more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Trend to steal: With a cut out bralette, look paired with bootcut pants, Radhika has a knack of pulling off anything. This look of Radhika will surely make you stand out this season. Wear it for a weekend getaway, or even a fancy brunch date with your friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan gives a lesson in power dressing, looks amazing in black netted bralette. She rounded off the look with denim jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan wore a gorgeous black oversized pantsuit with a silver statement bralette. Radhika brought her A-game to the event, teaming her ensemble with a bralette with a plunging neckline. Her soft curled hair blended perfectly with the look and her soft glam makeup was a masterclass in a formal outing.

Loved Radhika’s semi-formal look?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan creates an Oomph look in an all-brown bralette with a coat and a high slit skirt.

She accessorizes it with a pair of gold earrings and a couple of rings, giving us all the serene feelings we need to end the week on a good note and start the next one.

