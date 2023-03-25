No matter who says what, Malaika Arora never pays attention. The actress, who never leaves a chance to mesmerise us with her stunning fashion choices, has time and again proved that age is just a number. The diva, who’s ageing like a fine wine, recently took the red carpet by storm when she raised the temperature with her fashion choices. The diva arrived at the award function with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor putting the best fashion foot forward.

The couple has been making the heads turn with their appearances together at different events. Arjun and Malla, who often get subjected to trolls and criticism, have been going strong for past few years and rumours of their wedding make headlines every now and then.

Recently, Hungama Style Icons Awards took place and it saw the who’s who of Bollywood shining bright on the red carpet. Right from Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora, B-Town divas put their best fashion foot forward. At the event, Malla left everyone’s eyes wide open as she raised the oomph in a black dress.

For the evening, Malaika Arora picked a black backless dress with se*y cutouts on the midriffs with full sleeves followed by a high-slit on the back. The diva tied her hair in a sleek lower pony covered with a silver long spring. The actress opted for a nude makeup with contoured cheeks on point. Malla rounded off her look with black stilettos.

Malaika Arora looked hot as her stunning dress flaunted her perfectly toned midriff and abs. After looking at the video, you can’t help but say ‘Palat’. Check out her video:

At the red carpet, Malaika Arora was accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who looked dapper in a maroon suit paired with a black shirt underneath.

How much would you rate Malaika Arora’s red carpet look on the scale of 1-10? Do let us know.

