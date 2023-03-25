Giorgia Andriani is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The diva never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sartorial picks and oh-so-glamorous looks. Be it her gym outfits or stunning Halloween outfits, Giorgia has left no stone unturned, making us all go WOW! Recently, the actress posted photos on Instagram that mesmerized everyone with her beauty.

Thanks to the celebrities and their impeccable style statements. From monochrome dresses to prints, stripes, and whatnot, we have seen a range of trendy dresses rule the fashion world, effortlessly.

Giorgia Andriani’s peach creation is the latest addition. From the clothing brand Ferloise, this midi dress with a plunging neckline and a backless back with criss-cross detailing brings a combination of grace, charm, boldness, and femininity. This look sets the tone for your effortlessly stylish spring look when paired with statement rings, gorgeous manicured nails, a messy half-hair updo, a nude makeup look, and lipstick that matches perfectly with your dress.

Sharing this look on Instagram, Giorgia captioned this post as, “When nothing goes right, go left 👈🏻”. When the actress posted this photo, fans started rolling in the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Check out the photo now,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Now you know whom to turn to for some kickass style statements!

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with Tseries BIBA. The actress will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

