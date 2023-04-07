Dakota Johnson is one of the very known names in the Hollywood industry. And being one of the A-listers in the filmy world means being under the constant scrutiny of the audience, paparazzi and camera flashes. Dakota has always served her audience with utmost honesty and beauty. Apart from being a stunning actress, she is also known in the fashion world for being such a true blue fashionista.

Be it on a red carpet, a movie premiere, or a simple brunch date- Dakota is always fashion and camera ready. Today, we brought you a throwback time where she looked gorgeous while posing for a Vogue shoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by one of her fan pages named ‘dakota.johnson’ on Instagram, the actress looked absolutely HAWT BOMB in a red-coloured see-through high-neck top. As Dakota Johnson ditched her bra, her bare b**bs, along with the n*pples were visibly seen. She paired the look with black pants, and with her sultry stare, she hypnotized us in the picture.

Check out the picture here in the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAKOTA JOHNSON (@dakota.johnson._)

Dakota Johnson posed on a floral printed sofa with her monochrome look for a Vogue 2015 photoshoot, and it was pretty clear that the actress was still in her ‘Anastasia Steele’ era from Fifty Shades Of Grey. For makeup, the diva opted for nothing to a minimal look. With a dewy foundation, soft peachy blush, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes with lots of mascara, freckles and nude brown lip shade, she completed the look. She kept her straight hair open and let it flow over her b**bs on one side, and flaunted her bangs like a pro with the whole attire.

Well, no one’s like Dakota Johnson. She knows what colour palette or what style looks best on her, and every time she puts her effort into looking this HAWT! What say? Would you like to see more of Dakota’s fashionable looks? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Not Only Allowed Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie & Kids But Also Let A 105-Year-Old Man Live In His $40 Million Estate Till He Died [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News