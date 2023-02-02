Taylor Swift is a popular personality and is lauded for her music; all her songs are not just songs; they narrate beautiful stories. Like her music, her love life has always been a talking point among her fans, including her relationship with the Twilight star Taylor Lautner. They allegedly dated each other way back in 2009 for a few months, and after over a decade, Lautner recently passed a comment about his ex.

Apparently, Swift and Lautner met on the set of Valentine’s day, and as per reports they dated for a few months. Now, both of them have moved on and are happy in their respective lives. Lately, the actor made a comment about her and that too in the presence of his wife. Scroll down to know more.

In one of the recent episodes of Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome’s podcast, The Squeeze, the wife asked which moment in his life he would like to back to if he could. In response to that, he said, “Probably the 2009 VMAs.” He went on to say, “when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.” Hearing this answer from her husband, Dome said, “I’m deceased.”

For the unversed, during the 2009 VMA, Kanye West stormed the stage as Taylor Swift and tried to accept her award for Best Video by a female artist. The whole scenario lives rent-free on many people’s memories, and Lautner is one of them. He further recalled that fateful night went to say, “I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage.”

He also said that initially, he thought it was just a skit but later on realised that it wasn’t; as he recounted the incident, he explained, “I can barely hear it. I can’t see them; I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practised and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.” He was so clueless that he also cracked up on stage in order to go along with it. But he soon came to realisation when he saw Taylor Swift’s face and realised that it was not a prank. And after Kanye West was done with his bit, he jumped off the stage, and that’s when the Twilight actor saw Swift’s face. As he recalled that moment, he said, “He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn’t good.'”

Unfortunately, their romance fazed out soon, and as always, Taylor Swift penned down a beautiful song which came out in 2010, ‘Back to December’, and as per reports and Taylor Lautner, it was about their time together. Like him, the pop sensation has also found love in Loe Alwyn and has been going strong since 2016.

