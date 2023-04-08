Son Ye-Jin is among the most influential and highest-paid South Korean actresses. She has been in the showbiz for over two decades now and has enchanted millions of fans with her acting skills. While there are many films and shows of the actress that have received a lot of love, there is one scene from her 2003 film Crazy First Love that lives rent-free in her fans’ hearts.

Ye-jin began acting with the 2000 film Chihwa-seon, which was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. However, fame came to the actress with her 2002 film Lovers’ Concerto. Since then, she has ruled not only the silver screen but also the small screen with various hit shows.

Returning to Son Ye-jin’s stint in Crazy First Love, the actress’ scene in which she donned a blue bikini stole the show. In one of the scenes, Son Ye-jin, who was 21 years old back then, appeared in a s*xy blue bikini through which she flaunted her physique. The bikini top featured an underlining wire and finely creased fabric. She also used a sheer blue coloured fabric to cover her hot bod.

In the next scene, the Crash Landing On You star could be seen stepping out of the pool, all drenched, and taking our breaths away. It seems she ditched makeup for the scene, and her wet hair added to the beauty of her look. While she did not speak many dialogues during the scene, her intense expressive eyes did the job. Watch the scene below.

Apart from Son Ye-jin, Crazy First Love also starred Cha Tae-hyun, Sung Ji-ru and Yoo Dung-geon. The film’s plot revolved around Son Tae-Il, who is in love with his professor’s daughter Ju Il-Mae. However, despite, Il-Mae’s father’s permission, he has to win her as she walls for another man. The film came out to be a massive success and sold over 3 million tickets.

