Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-Jin is among the highest-paid actresses in South Korea. The 41-year-old star has been in showbiz for over two decades and has won millions of hearts. Not only hearts, but the actress has also earned a whole lot of money throughout her career. Scroll down to know her net worth.

Ye-jin began her acting career in the 2000 film Chihwa-seon, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. However, she was shot to fame with the 2002 film Lovers’ Concerto and the 2003 movie The Classic. The actress further conquered the small screens with various hit shows.

Son Ye-jin enjoys a massive fan base across the globe owing to her hit movies and shows. The actress is currently married to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin as the two tied the knot in March last year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Son Ye-jin’s net worth is around $20 million (approx Rs 163.84 crores). Moreover, the actress and her husband have a combined property of around $27 million (approx Rs 221.18 crores).

Son Ye-jin reportedly earned approx $500,000 per movie and about $42,000 per episode in the 2000a. Her per-episode fee further doubled and is now approx $108,000. Her sources of income do not end here as the actress is also the brand ambassador of various luxurious brands. She is the face of Valentino’s DI. VAs campaign, jewellers Pandora and Piaget, and Korean fashion houses, including Bride and You.

Apart from these, the 41-year-old actress is also the ambassador of beauty brands Neuramis and Vanav. As per Koreaboo, The Negotiation actress reportedly earns a total of $367,000 to $440,000 annually. She also enjoys a following of 7.6 million on Instagram, and her profile is filled with brand-endorsement posts.

