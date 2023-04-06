Scarlett Johansson is someone who is quite familiar with controversies. Despite being a fabulous actress, her movie choices have often landed her in trouble. She recently filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney for releasing Black Widow on the online streaming platform as her fees were based only on box office collection. She once received backlash for white-washing in the film Ghost. Earlier, the actress made headlines for wanting to play a transgender role, which ultimately did not work out.

Scarlett Johansson debuted as a child artist in the movie North in 1994. Over the year, she delivered several brilliant performances in movies like The Other Boleyn Girl, Marriage Story, Girl With A Pearl Earring and the Avengers series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson would play the role of a transgender man in the movie Rub And Tug. The movie was based on the real-life story of Dante “Text” Gill, a trans man who ran massage parlours, which was a cover-up for a brothel. The casting irked the LGBTQ+ community as they did not wish for a cis-gendered female to represent a transgender man. Scarlett did not take the flak lightly, and her rep told Bustle, “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

All three actors mentioned had played trans roles in their respective movies and won accolades for the same. While Scarlett Johnasson had to back down from the role, she expressed her disappointment about it loudly. She told As If, “You know, as an actor I should be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal, because that’s my job and the requirements of my job.”

Though in 2019, the Black Widow actress said that her statements were taken out of context. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she apologised for her previous words and said that she did not have adequate education on the topic. Scarlett also acknowledged that her statement on Jared Leto and other actors was unnecessary as she did not know then what the trans community felt about their casting either.

She had concluded, “In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know Margot Robbie Went To Circus School As A Child And Turned Trapeze Artist? It’s Like She Was Destined To Be The Harley Quinn To The Joker!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News