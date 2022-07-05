



When it comes to the DC comics’ most-loved villain Joker, it is not an easy job for an actor to convince the audience that he fits into the role. After having legends like Jack Nicholson, Cesar Romero and Heath Ledger play the character, it wasn’t exactly a piece of cake for Jared Leto and it is safe to say that he took the job very seriously. Back 2016, the actor revealed that he was so in character all the time that he even sent out s*x toys to his castmates.

For the unversed, Suicide Squad was a 2016 film which introduced the iconic character Harley Quinn to the audience that was not familiar with comic books. The movie was directed by David Ayer and apart from Leto and Robbie, it featured actors like Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney in key roles. The movie received mixed responses from the audience and also had a sequel which hit the theatres in 2021.

Back in 2016, the cast of Suicide Squad revealed several surprising details about the film during media interactions and one of them came from Margot Robbie, Will Smith, and Jared Leto himself. They mentioned how Leto sent several weird items to the castmates and the list included used c*ndoms and a*al beads.

Speaking to E! about why he did it, Jared Leto said, “The Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries.”

Implying that it was all a part of method acting, Jared Leto further added, “I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there.”

The same report also suggested that he sent Margot Robbie a live rat and once had a body of a pig delivered to the sets. Speaking about how shocking it can get, Margot told the same media house, “’There were many instances where I didn’t know what to expect from Jared.”

What do you think about this little Jared Leto trivia? Let us know in the comments!

