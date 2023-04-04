K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with ‘Like Crazy’ off his debut solo album ‘Face’, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It follows Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’, which broke through with half a million units in mid-March and remains at the top of the Billboard 200 for a fourth week on the chart dated April 8.

‘Face’ debuts with 124,000 copies sold as a complete package and nearly 20 million streams. It was preceded by Jimin’s first top 40-charting song as a soloist on the songs list, “Set Me Free, Pt. 2′ (debuted at No. 30). Meanwhile, ‘Like Crazy’ tops this week’s Hot 100 chart, sliding Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ to a No. 2 slot.

‘Like Crazy’ peaks at the summit powered by the undeniably strong pull of its sales. The song, which is available in a variety of remixes (Deep House, UK Garage and Instrumental) and has a version in both Korean and English, sold 254,000 copies as song downloads and CD singles combined and tallied 10 million streams.

‘Face’ also made a big splash in Jimin’s home country. The synthpop track racked up over a million copies sold in South Korea, becoming the fastest-selling album by a South Korean soloist of all time, according to a report by Forbes.

Jimin is just the third member of the K-pop boyband to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM, who shares songwriting credits on three of the six songs on ‘Face’. Jimin had previously topped the singles chart alongside BTS with ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Butter’, ‘My Universe’, and ‘Dynamite’.

The rest of the singles chart is made up of several former No. 1 holders: Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ at No. 3; SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ at No. 4; Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s ‘Creepin’ at No. 5; the Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s ‘Die for You’ is No. 6, and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s ‘Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2’ is at No. 7.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ keeps at No. 8, while Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ is at No. 9 and Coi Leray’s ‘Players’ closes at No. 10.

As for the Billboard 200, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ enters at No. 3 earning the equivalent of 115,000 units and 36 million on-demand official streams – marking Del Rey’s biggest streaming week ever.

Must Read: Anson Mount Apologises To ‘Shazam’ Zachary Levi After Asking Him To Be Quiet Over His “John Wick 4” Remark: “It Truly Amazes Me Sometimes How Big Of An A** I Can Be”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News