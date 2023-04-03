BTS fans all across the globe are eagerly waiting for the upcoming solo album of BTS member Suga, also known as Agust D. Notably, the album titled D- Day is all set to release on April 21, and it will mark the first solo of the fourth member of K Pop band. Well, he is not the first member who has gone solo; K Pop stars RM, Jin, Suga, and J- Hope have also announced their solo project in the past. As soon as Suga made an official announcement on Twitter, fans were quick to react. Scroll below to read the details!

The release of Suga’s solo album D- Day will mark the third and final release in a trilogy of Suga- as – Augst D’s music. The first release in 2016 was followed by 2020’s D- 2 mixtapes. Interestingly, Suga’s trilogy is an honest account of K- Pop star’s life. The first single will come out on April 7, which will give a sneak peek to fans about what’s in store for them.

Suga’s agency Bighit Music took to the official Twitter account and made an official announcement about his solo project. Get ready for D- Day. Suga will be the first member to embark on his solo tour right after the release of his album. As soon as the announcement was made, BTS fans went berserk and bombarded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Let’s f*cking goooo baby.”

“Omg! It’s really happening, album and tour, April is for Yoongi.”

“Please, I need tickets to anywhere.”

“The King is coming.”

Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, Suga is not the first member from the BTS band to go solo. RM was the first member to release a solo project and shared his self-titled mixtape, RM in 2015, and it had 11 tracks. Apart from him, Jungkook too dropped his solo Dreamers in 2022, and the recent was Jimin also announced his solo project Face. All the seven members are exploring solo projects, but the good news is they are not disbanding.

