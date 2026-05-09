Ever since Peddi was announced, the film has managed to stay in conversation with every new update. The film has grabbed attention online from posters and music releases to glimpses of Ram Charan’s transformation. Now, another major update about the film is making headlines, and this one fans have been waiting for a long time.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is set for a grand premiere on June 3 and worldwide release on June 4, 2026. However, before that, the audience is eager to take a sneak peek at the movie. Fans are awaiting the trailer reveal.

Peddi Trailer Launch Update

As per sources, “the trailer of Peddi is expected to drop next weekend at a grand launch event in Bhopal on Saturday. The event will be attended by actor Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, Sukumar, and Janhvi Kapoor. Adding to the spectacle, A. R. Rahman is also expected to be present and perform live at the event. The launch is being planned on a massive scale and is set to be one of the biggest film events of the year.”

According to reports, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer of Peddi at a grand event in Bhopal on May 16, 2026. While the film is still weeks away from release, preparations for promotions appear to be starting on a large scale.

Peddi Continues To Build Buzz Ahead Of Release

Even before its theatrical release, Peddi has been drawing strong attention overseas. Reports suggest the film crossed the $100K mark in North American advance bookings within just four hours of sales opening. This signals a strong anticipation among audiences abroad.

The film’s music has also contributed heavily to the growing buzz. A.R. Rahman’s “Chikiri Chikiri” crossed 200 million views across platforms, while “Rai Rai Raa Raa” garnered over 66 million YouTube views. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s dual looks in the film—from a rugged village cricketer to the intense Peddi Pehlwan—have continued to fuel discussion on social media.

More About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences.

Peddi will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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