After a mighty RRR, Ram Charan made his big screen appearance with Game Changer, which unfortunately tanked at the Indian box office earlier this year. Moving over the debacle of Game Changer, the actor aims for a bounce back, and hopes are really high for his upcoming magnum opus. Yes, Ram’s upcoming film, Peddi, is a magnum opus and has been mounted on a huge budget. Since it has been in the news for a long time, everyone is eager to see how it performs at ticket windows. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming Tollywood sports action drama is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. According to reports, it is one of the most expensive projects in Tollywood in recent times.

Peddi is enjoying a good buzz on the ground

Several months ago, the first shot glimpse of Peddi was unveiled on the internet, and it set the perfect mood among the viewers. The promotional asset was well-received and effectively created some hype. Additionally, Ram’s appearance and the intriguing cast have garnered attention. On the whole, things have worked in favor so far, and the film is expected to open well at the Indian box office.

Peddi needs to earn 500 crore+ to secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office?

While a big start looks certain, Peddi needs an extraordinary word of mouth to become a clean hit at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film must make 100% returns in the domestic market to become a hit, and in the case of the Ram Charan starrer, the task isn’t easy at all.

While there’s no official confirmation, the Tollywood sports action drama has been reportedly mounted on a budget of around 300 crores. Against such a massive cost, it needs to earn a whopping 600 crore net at the Indian box office to make 100% returns and secure a hit verdict. So, the biggie will need to do the heavy lifting during its theatrical run.

