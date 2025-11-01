The first look of Janhvi Kapoor from the upcoming sports action drama, Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has been unveiled. In Peddi, Janhvi plays Achiyyamma, Ram Charan’s onscreen love interest, and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

Since the teaser release, the film, helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, has generated considerable buzz and is touted to be one of the biggest films of next year.

Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look From Peddi Unveiled!

Taking to their social media, the makers unveiled a poster of Janhvi in an absolute firebrand attitude, as well as another one with an intense and fierce look. They wrote the caption, “Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous @Janhvikapoor as #Achiyyamma #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

Peddi stands as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, generating immense buzz well ahead of its release. Featuring global superstar Ram Charan and the radiant Janhvi Kapoor, the film has garnered attention ever since its announcement. At its core, Peddi is an adrenaline-fueled sports drama, set to present Ram Charan in a striking new light, a reinvention that fans are eagerly awaiting to witness.

Fueling the excitement further, the makers have now revealed Janhvi Kapoor’s striking first-look posters, introducing her as Achiyyamma. With her captivating aura and fierce intensity, Janhvi has left fans intrigued, perfectly setting the stage for what’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting cinematic events of the year.

Peddi: Production Status & Release Date

Recently, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor flew to Sri Lanka to film a song sequence for Peddi. The track has been choreographed by the renowned Jani Master and is expected to be a chart-topping number featuring the lead pair. Reports suggest that nearly 60% of the film’s shoot is already complete, with the makers having finalized the edit of the first half as production moves steadily forward.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.

