When Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shared the screen in RRR, they didn’t just deliver a blockbuster — they created cinematic history. The duo’s electrifying chemistry, power-packed performances, and unstoppable energy made the film a global phenomenon, earning them fans from every corner of the world. Since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see the two Telugu superstars reunite for another big-screen spectacle.

Now, after years of working on their individual projects, it seems that dream might soon come true. Reports suggest that both actors could be teaming up again — and this time, for a massive multi-starrer that promises to bring back their unmatched magic.

Ram Charan & Jr. NTR Set For A Major Reunion

According to a report from 123telugu, the director, Nelson Dillipkumar, had approached both the stars for a film. The source also disclosed that the movie will be a multi-starrer. Additionally, reports confirmed that both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan liked the story of the movie. This means that they are likely to reunite again for Nelson’s upcoming film.

Besides this, Nelson has also reportedly been working on a film with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. However, it’s crucial to note that both films are different, and currently, there is no confirmation which movie will land on the floor first. Rest, the reunion of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be interesting to witness, especially after the magic they put in RRR.

Bonding between Ram Charan and

Jr NTR❤️ Our Global super stars are so humble and grounded 😍 pic.twitter.com/RiikPDBbNS — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) March 14, 2023

What’s Next For Ram Charan & Jr. NTR?

Talking about Ram Charan, the Telugu star is set for his next film Peddi in 2026. The film is set for its theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The first glimpse of Peddi was already released by T-Series around 6 months ago, and the fans of the global star are excited for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

After doing War 2, Jr. NTR is working with director Prasanth Neel on a film titled Dragon. As of now, the release date is not official, but the movie is expected to hit theaters in the summer next year. He also has Devara 2 in the pipeline.

