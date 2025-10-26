Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to hit a new milestone every single day, ever since it arrived in the theaters. In 24 days, the film stands at a gross collection of 793.75 crore at the worldwide box office. While it is moving towards the 800 crore mark globally, it is also aiming for the next big record!

Rishab Shetty VS Vicky Kaushal

Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic is aiming to dethrone Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Currently, Chhaava rules at number 1 with a gross collection of 827.06 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1 is literally 33.31 crore away from grabbing the number one spot and writing a new chapter in the book of records for 2025, turning into the highest-grossing Indian film of the year at the worldwide box office.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Kantara: Chapter 1: 793.75 crore (After 24 days) Saiyaara : 570.67 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore War 2: 371.26 crore

Will Rishab Shetty’s Film Hit 1000 Crore?

Currently, Rishab Shetty is less than 8 crore less to hit the 800 crore mark globally. But, it would be interesting to if the film stays relevant and pushes its limits towards the next big milestone. In any case, it would be a miracle if the film manages to hit a 1000 crore globally!

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 23 days.

India Net Collection: 579.2 crore

India Gross Collection: 683.45 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 110.3 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 793.75 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

