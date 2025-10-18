Kantara Chapter 1 has set an unbelievable record at the box office in only 15 days. The mythological epic, directed by Rishab Shetty and starring him along with Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, registered a ticket sale of 11.36 million in only 15 days on BMS. This is a milestone in the history of ticket sales.

5th Highest Selling Indian Film On BMS

Ever since the trending feature was introduced on BookMyShow in August 2023, Rishab Shetty‘s film has turned into the fifth highest-selling film on BMS. In fact, it is now very close to axe Jawan as well. Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie registered a ticket sale of 12.4 million in its lifetime on BMS.

Kantara Chapter 1 Pushes Stree 2 Out Of Top 5

Kantara Chapter 1 with its total ticket sales of 11.36 million has pushed Stree 2 out of the top 5 ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS. Shraddha Kapoor‘s horror comedy registered a ticket sale of 11.16 million on BMS and has stepped down from the top 5 list after Kantara Chapter 1 made its way up.

Check out the top 5 highest-selling Indian films on BMS since 2023.

Pushpa 2: 20.41 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 11.36 Million

It would be interesting to see if Rishab Shetty’s film manages to overrule Chhaava as well. In doing so, the top 3 ticket sales for an Indian film since 2023 will have only South Indian biggies!

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the mythological epic after 15 days on BMS.

Pre Sales: 896K

1st Extended Week: 7.30M

2nd Friday, Day 8: 618.42K

2nd Saturday, Day 9: 817.8K

2nd Sunday, Day 10: 593.71K

2nd Monday, Day 11: 286.79K

2nd Tuesday, Day 12: 265.4K

2nd Wednesday, Day 13: 171.83K

3rd Thursday, Day 14: 193.35K

3rd Friday, Day 15: 217.4K

Total: 11.36 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

