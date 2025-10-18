Rishab Shetty has hit a thunderous milestone with his mythological franchise. Kantara Chapter 1 in 15 days stands at a total gross collection of 677.59 crore worldwide. The film is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film in the history of Sandalwood, standing below KGF Chapter 2!

Rishab Shetty Hits 1000 Crore Total!

Rishab Shetty has hit a cumulative gross collection of 1000 crore worldwide with the two films of the franchise. This is one of the biggest achievements for the actor as it is the second franchise of Sandalwood to hit the total!

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1 stands at a total of 677.59 crore worldwide, hitting a gross collection of 105 crore overseas. Meanwhile, the first part of the film Kantara, which arrived in the theaters in 2022, earned 409.37 crore at the box office.

1000 Crore Franchise

Kantara is the fifth South Indian franchise to hit a total of 1000 crore after Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF, and LCU. The highest-grossing South Indian franchise currently is Baahubali, which stands at a total of 2000+ crore at the box office. Kantara is currently the fifth-highest-grossing South Indian franchise at the worldwide box office.

Next Big Milestone!

The next big milestone for the film currently is to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. The tenth spot is currently held by Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal which earned a gross total of 910.72 crore worldwide.

Check out the box office breakdown of the mythological epic after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 485.25 crore

India Gross Collection: 572.59 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 105 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 677.59 crore*

* denotes estimated figures

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

