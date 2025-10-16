Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring loud at the Indian box office. It is inching closer to the 500 crore club in all languages and is set to enter the top 10 domestic grossers of all time. But before that, Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster will mark its entry into the top 10 most profitable films of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Kantara Chapter 1 Profits

The Kannada mythological action film was mounted at an estimated budget of 125 crores. With a fantastic debut ahead on Gandhi Jayanti/ Dussehra holiday, it achieved the breakeven stage within its first weekend. In 14 days of its box office run, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated a collection of 476.45 crore net, all languages included.

This means Hombale Films has already yielded returns of 351.45 crores in their kitty. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection gains the super-duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Kantara Chapter 1 has minted profits of 281% in almost two weeks. It is a box office blockbuster!

Kantara Chapter 1 vs the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s film is now chasing the lifetime returns of Rekhachithram to emerge as the 10th most profitable Indian film of 2025. The milestone will be achieved once it earns 565 crore net in India. It still needs 88.55 crores more in the kitty to officially enter the top 10. The upcoming weekend and Diwali festive holidays will help it get closer to the target.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 23.72 crores | 374.4% Chhaava (Hindi): 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373.37% Umbarro (Gujarat): 4 crores | 14.68 crores | 367% Rekhachithram (Malayalam): 6 crores | 27 crores | 350%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 14 (All Languages)

Budget: 125 crores

India net: 476.45 crores

India gross: 562.21 crores

ROI: 281%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

