Dulquer Salmaan has already announced Lokah Chapter 2, featuring Tovino Thomas as the lead. Even the OTT release date of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been unveiled. The buzz refuses to dry down as Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer continues its run in multiple languages in theatres. Scroll below for the day 48 update!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 48

The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero flick is made on a budget of 30 crores. It has already attained the blockbuster status at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 12 lakhs more on day 48. It made the most of discounted Tuesday with a slight jump from 10 lakhs added on Monday.

The net earnings in India stand at 155.84 crores. Despite completing 48 days in theatres, the Mollywood superhero flick is still adding footfalls even in the Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi belt, which is unbelievable! Including taxes, the gross total reaches 183.89 crores. Dominic Arun‘s directorial has minted returns of 125.85 crores so far, which is around 419% in profit percentage.

Chasing Housefull 5 at the worldwide box office!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has almost concluded its overseas run, accumulating 119.60 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection reaches 303.49 crore gross. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer aims to beat Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) to emerge as the 7th highest Indian grosser of 2025 globally! However, the daily earnings have now dropped to 10 lakhs, which means the target may now be out of reach.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (48 days)

India net: 155.84 crores

India gross: 183.89 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 419%

Overseas gross: 119.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.49 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

