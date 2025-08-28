The superhero genre is welcoming another film today – Lokah Chapter One: Chandra. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshani and Naslen, the film boasts of a lot of cameos, including Tovino Thomas, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal! Interestingly, the film is clashing at the box office with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam!

Naslen Fails To Match Alappuzha Gymkhana Pre-Sales

Naslen has surpassed the pre-sales of Narivetta, Identity, Rekhachithram, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse, and many other Malayalam biggies. However, we failed to match the pre-sales of his last blockbuster, Alappuzha Gymkhana, which registered a ticket sale of 74K on BMS in advance.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Pre-Sales

Lokah finished its ticket pre-sales on BMS, selling 31K tickets in advance. It stayed below Tovino Thomas‘s Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which registered a pre-sales of 36K tickets on BMS. It failes to enterthe top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS by a huge margin!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the pre-sales of the superhero film on BMS (All languages).

August 25: 6.92K

August 26: 7.45K

August 27: 16.49K

Total: 31K

Lokah VS Hridayapoorvam

Lokah stayed much behind Mohanlal‘s Hridayapoorvam, which registered a ticket sale of 73K on BMS, almost 135% higher than Naslen’s film. However, the superhero film might gain traction on the ticket window and witness jump at the box office once the initial reactions for the film will be out.

About Lokah

Helmed by Dominic Arun, the official synopsis of the superhero film says, “A young woman discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new superhero saga.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Pre-Sales: Mohanlal Urgently Needs To Sell 33K Tickets In 24 Hrs To Enter Top 10!

