Tovino Thomas has been a prominent face in Mollywood cinema for over a decade. His superhero film Minnal Murali helped him gain pan-Indian recognition during this time. He is not just an actor but also a producer, yet consistent theatrical success has often eluded him. So today, we’ve compiled a list of some of his recent films, specifically the ones where he plays a major role, and ranked them as per their current IMDB ratings while listing where you can watch them.

1. 2018 (2023)

Streaming On: SonyLIV

SonyLIV IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Plot: Inspired by the real-life 2018 Kerala floods, the film depicts how the state and its people endured and survived during that time. It highlights how the community came together to help each other without discrimination, how common people assisted their fellow citizens in escaping certain death, and how state agencies responded to the disaster. The film portrays several characters and their day-to-day lives before and after the flood to provide a grounded human experience, real-life impact, and an emotional connection. The cast includes Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Aparna Balamurali.

2. Anweshippin Kandethum (2024)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Darwin Kuriakose

Plot: Anweshippin Kandethum is a pure investigation thriller, and maybe that’s why it didn’t appeal to some audiences. The film doesn’t delve into the protagonist’s personal life, relationships, or romantic interests; it stays entirely focused on the investigation. There are two cases in the film: one is an old cold case, and the other is a recent missing case. Both are investigated by Tovino Thomas and his team, one after the other. This is a good option if you’re looking for a purely period investigation thriller. Alongside Thomas, the film stars Vineeth Thattil David, Azees Nedumangad, Rahul Rajagopal, Vettukili Prakash, Siddique, and Kottayam Nazeer.

3. Identity (2025)

Streaming On: Zee5

Zee5 IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Akhil Paul, Anas Khan

Plot: Identity is about a witness who suffers from prosopagnosia, which, in layman’s terms, is face blindness. She has seen a crime take place, but she cannot recognize the killer even if he is standing right in front of her. After witnessing the crime, she gets into an accident and suffers a head injury. A sketch artist with obsessive-compulsive disorder is then brought in to create a portrait of the killer. But things are not that simple, as there is much more at play than just this crime, and something hidden about the sketch artist and his family. The cast includes Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Gopika Ramesh, Adithya Menon, Archana Kavi, and Aju Varghese.

4. A.R.M (2024)

Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: Jithin Laal

Plot: It is an epic spanning three generations, tied to an asteroid that once struck Earth. The story explores legacy, societal expectations, and the struggles younger generations face due to crimes committed by their ancestors. It weaves together love and betrayal, unfolding as a period epic drama set across three different timelines. A warrior, a thief, and a government job aspirant, how are their lives interconnected and shaped by this prehistoric asteroid? It stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, and Jagadish.

5. Thallumaala (2022)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Director: Khalid Rahman

Plot: Thallumaala is a clear example of style over substance. The plot is presented in a non-linear manner, which works in its favor because the story itself is very basic. The protagonist, Waseem, is an angry young man who constantly gets into fights. Some of his enemies later become his friends. As he drifts through life like this, he falls in love with a girl and wants to marry her, but his anger management issues become the real villain. The film does feature good fight sequences, songs, and visuals. It stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shine Tom Chacko.

6. Narivetta (2025)

Streaming On: SonyLiv

SonyLiv IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Anuraj Manohar

Plot: Narivetta follows a man who reluctantly joins the police due to pressure from his family and girlfriend to secure a job. The film is loosely based on true events but is heavily dramatized. It depicts how the tribals of Kerala, betrayed by the state government, decide to set up huts in a reserved forest. The state police cannot allow this, and the film showcases their reaction to the incident. One flaw of the film is that it fails to portray the tribals’ struggles with the intensity they deserve, instead focusing more on the protagonist’s personal life and struggles. Despite this, the film remains socially relevant. It stars Tovino Thomas, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, and Arya Salim.

7. Nadikar (2024)

Streaming On: Saina Play

Saina Play IMDB Rating: 5/10

5/10 Director: Jean Paul Lal

Plot: Nadikar follows David Padikkal, a celebrated but self-absorbed film star whose life spirals out of control after a career-threatening incident. Forced to confront his insecurities and ego, David embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of an acting coach and his estranged ex, ultimately learning to look beyond the spotlight and rediscover his true self. It stars Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Anoop Menon.

Please note that we have excluded films like L2: Empuraan and Maranamass (2025) from this list despite the titles being part of his latest filmography because Tovino Thomas does not play a major role in these movies.

