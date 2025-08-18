Vishnu Manchu Kannappa failed to perform well at the box office, but now the audience awaits its OTT release. The film featured multiple cameo appearances, which was insufficient to get a massive number at the box office. The cameo presence includes Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, too.

The film was released in theaters on June 27, 2025, but it is unknown when it will be aired digitally.

Kannappa is expected to release on Prime Video on this date

According to the OTTplay, Kannappa is expected to get an OTT release on September 5, 2025. This means that viewers will be able to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video on that date. However, the date has not been officially announced yet.

Usually, a film gets digitally released on the platform after 10 weeks of post-theatrical release. The movie was expected to air on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2025. Despite this, things get postponed, and everyone is still waiting for the official declaration for its OTT release.

#Kannappa movie OTT release yeppudu chestunav . Fans waiting ikkada @iVishnuManchu — アルジュン・パルワイ (@Name_is_Druva) August 17, 2025

What was the total Worldwide collection of Kannappa?

According to reports, Kannappa earned a total Worldwide gross of around Rs. 44.04 crores. Out of this, the film collected approximately Rs. 33 crores in India Net and about Rs. 38.94 crores in India Gross. The overseas contribution stood at Rs. 5.1 crores. With a reported budget of nearly Rs. 200 crores, the film’s box office performance has been labeled a disaster.

For those unaware, Kannappa is inspired by a real story in the Hindu scriptures. It is the story of a tribal man named Thinna, aka Thinnadu. Despite this religious element, the movie doesn’t appeal to the audience, which becomes the primary reason behind its failure.

