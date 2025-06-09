2025 has been a fantastic year for Mollywood as we witnessed some crazy milestones being achieved. While several small films amassed a rocking sum, Mohanlal’s dominance was on another level. His highly anticipated L2: Empuraan crushed previous record holders and had a historic run at the worldwide box office. Following it, Thudarum posted unbelievable numbers. With such a tremendous run, Laletan has created history for the Malayalam film industry. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Two consecutive historic grossers from Laletan

Laletan has been delivering big hits for decades, but 2025 has become a memorable year. Even at the age of 65, the man is single-handedly leading the industry to achieve unbelievable feats. While his post-COVID run hasn’t been that great, he made a comeback like there’s no tomorrow and delivered two historic money spinners: L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Peak dominance of Mohanlal at the worldwide box office

L2: Empuraan had the backing of being a sequel. Combined with the star power of Mohanlal, it smashed unbelievable numbers, especially in the overseas market. As a result, a colossal total of 268.05 crore gross came in at the worldwide box office. Within one month of Empuraan’s release, he shook the box office with Thudarum.

Thudarum surprised everyone with its solid numbers and legs at the worldwide box office. With extraordinary word-of-mouth, it has earned a huge 237.60 crore gross so far and is still running in theatres.

Creates history for Mollywood!

If one looks closely at the box office performances of both biggies, it can be noticed that with both films, Mohanlal has amassed a staggering cumulative sum of 505.65 crore gross globally in a single year. This is insane and a historic feat. Before this, no other actor managed to cross the 500 crore milestone in a single year for Mollywood. This clearly displays the peak dominance of Laletan.

With such consecutive money spinners, the hype of the actor’s upcoming films is going to be sky high. So, expect some more records in the future.

