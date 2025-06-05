After a phenomenal run at the box office, Thudarum is making waves with its OTT arrival. The family thriller is streaming on JioHotstar, and it has registered one of the best openings for a theatrical release that arrived on OTT this year, for films that arrived on platforms other than Netflix!

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy and rated 7.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Mohanlal‘s film says, “In the quiet hill town of Ranni, humble taxi driver Shanmughan treasures one thing above all – his aging Ambassador car. When fate puts him to the test, he must prove just how far he’ll go for what he holds dear.”

Thudarum OTT Verdict

Mohanlal’s family thriller managed to garner 2.9 million views in its debut week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched films of the week on OTT for the week of May 26 – June 1, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Mohanlal Fails To Beat His Own!

Interestingly, with Thudarum‘s debut-week viewership, Mohanlal failed to beat his own L2: Empuraan, which arrived on JioHotstar last month and garnered 3 million views in its debut week. Rated 6.2 on IMDb, L2: Empuraan is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Ab’raam, an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.”

Thudarum VS Last Malayalam OTT Release

Before Thudaram, it was Maranamass, which arrived on SonyLiv. The film, which was released on May 15, could not make it to the top list in its debut week, but it registered 2.5 million views in its second week. It would be interesting to see, if Mohanlal’s film grows in second week as well!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

