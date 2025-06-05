Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, Shobhana, and Prakash Varma in key roles, is finally heading for its closure at the worldwide box office after raking in unbelievable numbers. Week after week, the film enjoyed an unprecedented response and turned out to be a complete beast. It’s already a historic success for Mollywood, but it fell short of three major milestones it deserved to achieve. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime thriller was released on April 25, 2025. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, it witnessed tremendous footfall and is still running in theatres despite the OTT premiere. Recently, the film completed 40 days in theatres, and expectedly, the pace has slowed down.

How much did Thudarum earn at the worldwide box office after 41 days?

Talking about the latest update, Thudarum has earned 121.71 crore net at the Indian box office in 41 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 143.61 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned 93.80 crore gross so far. Combining the India and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 237.41 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 121.71 crores

India gross – 143.61 crores

Overseas gross – 93.80 crores

Worldwide gross – 237.41 crores

Mohanlal’s crime thriller misses three major milestones!

If we look closely at the worldwide box office collection, Thudarum just missed the 250 crore milestone. Though it needs less than 13 crores to hit the milestone, it won’t get there as the film has slowed down considerably. It also missed the milestone of 100 crores in the overseas market, thus failing to become the 2nd Malayalam film to earn 100 crores internationally after L2: Empuraan.

The third milestone the Mohanlal starrer missed was earning a 131 crore net collection in the original Malayalam version at the Indian box office. Currently, Manjummel Boys enjoys the highest collection in Malayalam with 130.25 crore net. Mohanlal had a chance to cross this milestone, but he failed to do so. His crime thriller has earned 118.31 crore net so far in Malayalam and will end its run below 119 crores.

