Housefull 5 went through a lot of negativity since Friday, but it has emerged as the clear winner at the Indian box office, as far as the opening weekend is concerned. The response has been really good as there was an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, with both days going above the 30 crore mark. With such an impressive run, the film has registered Akshay Kumar’s 3rd biggest opening weekend. Also, it has pulled off a historic day for the franchise. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

Overcomes all the negativity

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy thriller released on June 6. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, with a lot of criticism coming in for the vulgar jokes and objectification of women in the film. With such negativity, it felt that the magnum opus would suffer a dent, but it has left everyone surprised with a stronghold at ticket windows.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Housefull 5 kicked off its journey by earning 24.35 crores. On Saturday, day 2, it picked up well and amassed 32.38 crores. A healthy jump was seen on Sunday, day 3, and a solid 35.10 crores came on the board. Overall, the film scored a 91.83 crore net at the Indian box office in the opening weekend. Including taxes, it equals 108.35 crore gross.

Creates history for the franchise

With 35.10 crores coming in on Sunday, Housefull 5 has created history by registering the highest single-day collection for the Housefull franchise. The previous best was 34.56 crores, which was amassed by Housefull 4 on its day 4 during Diwali.

Records the 3rd biggest opening weekend for Akshay Kumar

For Akshay Kumar, the comedy magnum opus has recorded the 3rd biggest opening weekend of all time at the Indian box office. It stands below 2.0’s 97.25 crores (Hindi). Mission Mangal holds the top spot with 97.56 crores. It is to be noted that both 2.0 and Mission Mangal had extended opening weekends of 4 days.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top weekend grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission Mangal – 97.56 crores (4 days) 2.0 (Hindi) – 97.25 crores (4 days) Housefull 5 – 91.83 crores Kesari – 78.07 crores (4 days) Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan Scores His Lowest Opening Weekend Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News