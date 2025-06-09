Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina’s opening weekend collections are here, and it is the biggest debut for Lionsgate since 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film beat the opening weekend collection of the first John Wick movie, as projected by industry analysts. For more details, scroll below.

Ana’s film beat the opening weekend collections of Furiosa and The Fall Guy, which were also released during the summer. Globally, the film came below the industry’s projections. However, word-of-mouth for the film is positive, and it might pick up in the following weeks. Also, the film had a reported budget of $90 million; therefore, its break-even is quite achievable, and it is expected to turn out to be a financial success overall.

How much has Ballerina earned on its opening weekend in North America?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the leading role, collected $25 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. The film debuted at the second rank in the domestic box office chart. It was projected to earn between $27 million and $31 million in its domestic opening weekend but failed to land in that projected range.

The film’s opening weekend breakdown:

Wednesday + Thursday previews – $3.8 million

Friday [excluding previews] – $6.9 million

Saturday – $8.2 million

Sunday – $6.2 million

It is the biggest debut for Lionsgate since November 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It collected $44.6 million on its opening weekend in North America.

Beats John Wick’s debut weekend collection

Ballerina’s opening weekend collection surpassed that of the first John Wick movie, released in 2014. Ana de Armas’ film registered the fourth-biggest opening weekend in the John Wick franchise.

Check out the opening weekends of the John Wick movies [highest to lowest]

John Wick: Chapter 4 – $73.8 million John Wick: Chapter 3 – $56.8 million John Wick: Chapter 2 – $30.4 million Ballerina – $25 million John Wick – $14.4 million

Ballerina’s global opening collection

The film’s opening weekend collections at the overseas box office also came under the industry’s projection. It accumulated $26 million from its 5-day opening over 81 foreign markets, again better than John Wick. Adding that to its domestic debut collections, Ana de Armas’ actioner had a $51 million global opening. Ballerina was released in the theaters on June 6.

Box Office Summary

North America – $25 million

Overseas – $26 million

Worldwide Total – $51 million

