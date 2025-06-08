Final Destination: Bloodlines has dropped out of the top 5 box office charts in North America. However, the film still earns enough daily to achieve new feats at the domestic box office. It is on track to beat Nope and become one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror films post-COVID. Keep scrolling for more.

The film recently surpassed The Nun at the North American box office and is close to completing a month in the theaters. It is a mega-hit, and its success proves that if the content is good, people will come to see the movie regardless of the budget.

How much has Final Destination: Bloodlines earned at the North American box office?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $1.9 million on its fourth Friday. It has declined -39.8% from last Friday despite losing 267 theaters this week. Therefore, the supernatural horror has hit the $118.9 million cume in North America.

Set to become the 7th highest-grossing horror movie in the post-COVID era

According to the report, Final Destination: Bloodlines is beating Nope’s $123.3 million domestic run to become the 7th highest-grossing horror movie in the post-pandemic era. Nope is a horror sci-fi directed by Jordan Peele. The film was released in 2022 and follows two horse-wrangling siblings who attempt to capture evidence of an unidentified flying object in Agua Dulce, California. It is projected to earn between $6.5 million and $7 million on its 4th three-day weekend in North America.

Worldwide collection & release

It collected $10.9 million on its third three-day weekend and was at the 4th rank in the domestic box office chart. However, it might lose that spot this weekend. Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $128.2 million overseas, and its worldwide cume is $247.18 million. It will cross the $250 million mark this weekend.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released on May 16.

Box Office Summary

North America – $118.9 million

Overseas – $128.2 million

Worldwide – $247.18 million

