Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive films in Hollywood, and it is on track to hit a major milestone worldwide. It will be the fourth Hollywood release of 2025 to achieve this milestone at the worldwide box office. Tom Cruise’s film needs to pick up the pace a little more to achieve its break-even as soon as possible. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film dropped to the third rank at the domestic box office chart on Friday owing to Ballerina’s arrival. It will be on the third rank in North America this weekend. Since Ballerina is also in the action space, Tom Cruise’s film might face some competition, but his star power is much greater and can easily overpower this John Wick spin-off.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned in North America so far?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a strong $4 million at the North American box office on its third Friday. It has registered the 15th biggest third Friday of all time for Memorial Day releases. The film has hit the $138.2 million cume at the domestic box office. It is expected to cross the $150 million mark in North America this weekend.

Set to cross this significant milestone worldwide!

Mission: Impossible 8, starring Tom Cruise, is set to cross the $400 million milestone worldwide this weekend. For the unversed, it has collected $257.6 million at the overseas box office so far. The global collection of MI 8 has hit the $395.8 million cume and is $5 million away from the $400 million milestone. MI 8 will be the 4th Hollywood movie to hit that significant milestone. If it surpasses Captain America: Brave New World‘s global total, then MI 8 will be the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Mission: Impossible 8 is projected to earn between $14 million and $16 million on its third three-day weekend, surpassing Captain America 4’s worldwide haul.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $138.2 million

Overseas – $257.6 million

Worldwide – $395.8 million

