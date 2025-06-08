The Disney live-action movie Lilo & Stitch enjoys much love and warmth at the theaters. It is the much-needed hit for Disney after Snow White. The film amassed $300 million-plus already ahead of its third weekend and is expected to inch closer to the $350 million milestone domestically. Keep scrolling for more.

Compared to Snow White, this live-action remake has a lesser budget and earned more returns. The Disney live-action remake was made on a reported budget of $100 million and has raked in over six times more collection in fifteen days. Meanwhile, Snow White failed even to recover its mammoth production cost.

Lilo & Stitch box office collection day 15 (North America)

Family movies almost always stay on the winning side, and Lilo & Stitch also wins many hearts in North America. It remained isolated at #1 until the second weekend and is expected to continue the trend this 3rd weekend. The film collected a strong $9.3 million on its 3rd Friday at the box office in North America, declining by 45.7% from last Friday [via Box Office Mojo].

Registers 2nd biggest 3rd Friday among Memorial Day releases

Although Lilo & Stitch snatched the biggest opening weekend title from Top Gun: Maverick for Memorial Day releases, it did not outpace Tom Cruise’s film with its third-Friday gross. The Disney live-action remake has scored the second-highest third-Friday gross of all time for Memorial Day films. It has hit the $312.6 million cume at the domestic box office. Check out the top five below.

Top 5 biggest 3rd Fridays ever for Memorial Day releases:

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $14.2 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $9.3 million

3. Aladdin – $7 million

4. The Little Mermaid – $6.9 million

5. Bruce Almighty – $6.7 million

Lilo & Stitch’s 3rd-weekend projection at the North American box office

The sci-fi adventure movie is projected to earn between $33 million and $36 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. Despite the new arrival, Ballerina, the film will stay at the top of the domestic box office chart.

Worldwide box office collection

The Disney live-action movie is on track to become the highest-grossing film of the year domestically and worldwide. Lilo & Stitch collected $334.5 million at the overseas box office, and adding that to its $312.6 million domestic total, it has reached $647.1 million in global cume. The live-action remake is crossing the $650 million milestone this weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $312.6 million

Overseas – $334.5 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $647.1 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Day 3 VS Top 5 Opening Weekends Of 2025: Akshay Kumar Already Enters In 48 Hrs, Now 20 Crore Away To Nail #3 Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News