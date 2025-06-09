Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has wrapped up its extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, and the outcome has shocked everyone. Considering the pre-release expectations, the numbers it earned between Thursday and Sunday should have come on the opening day. A golden opportunity has been missed, and the film has faced complete rejection from the audience. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan fail to impress the audience

The duo of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan has failed to impress the audience. Built on a reported budget of 200 crores, the Kollywood magnum opus has emerged as one of the most criticised Tamil films in recent times. The criticism has taken a heavy toll on the film as it failed to gather momentum after an underwhelming start.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

After a start of 15.50 crores, Thug Life crashed on day 2, earning 7.15 crores. On day 3, there was a slight jump as 7.75 crores came in. On Sunday, instead of displaying growth, the film dropped and earned just 6.12 crores. Overall, the film concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at 36.52 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 43.09 crore gross.

Day-wise collection of Thug Life:

Day 1 – 15.50 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 7.75 crores

Day 4 – 6.12 crores

Total – 36.52 crores

Lowest opening weekend for Ulaganayagan post-COVID!

With such a disappointing total, the magnum opus registered the lowest opening weekend for Kamal Haasan (as a main lead) in the post-COVID era. It stands below Vikram (94.65 crores) and Indian 2 (59.15 crores). As compared to a disaster like Indian 2, Kamal’s latest release earned 38.25% less.

Opening weekend collections of Kamal Haasan’s films post-COVID (as a main lead):

Vikram – 94.65 crores Indian 2 – 59.15 crores Thug Life – 36.52 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil’s Post-COVID Box Office: FaFa Is Enjoying A Good Run With 60% Success Ratio, Despite A Disaster With Rajinikanth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News