Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has wrapped up its extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, and the outcome has shocked everyone. Considering the pre-release expectations, the numbers it earned between Thursday and Sunday should have come on the opening day. A golden opportunity has been missed, and the film has faced complete rejection from the audience. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!
Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan fail to impress the audience
The duo of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan has failed to impress the audience. Built on a reported budget of 200 crores, the Kollywood magnum opus has emerged as one of the most criticised Tamil films in recent times. The criticism has taken a heavy toll on the film as it failed to gather momentum after an underwhelming start.
How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?
After a start of 15.50 crores, Thug Life crashed on day 2, earning 7.15 crores. On day 3, there was a slight jump as 7.75 crores came in. On Sunday, instead of displaying growth, the film dropped and earned just 6.12 crores. Overall, the film concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at 36.52 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 43.09 crore gross.
Trending
Day-wise collection of Thug Life:
- Day 1 – 15.50 crores
- Day 2 – 7.15 crores
- Day 3 – 7.75 crores
- Day 4 – 6.12 crores
Total – 36.52 crores
Lowest opening weekend for Ulaganayagan post-COVID!
With such a disappointing total, the magnum opus registered the lowest opening weekend for Kamal Haasan (as a main lead) in the post-COVID era. It stands below Vikram (94.65 crores) and Indian 2 (59.15 crores). As compared to a disaster like Indian 2, Kamal’s latest release earned 38.25% less.
Opening weekend collections of Kamal Haasan’s films post-COVID (as a main lead):
- Vikram – 94.65 crores
- Indian 2 – 59.15 crores
- Thug Life – 36.52 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!
Must Read: Fahadh Faasil’s Post-COVID Box Office: FaFa Is Enjoying A Good Run With 60% Success Ratio, Despite A Disaster With Rajinikanth!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News