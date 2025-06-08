Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Housefull 5 team is roaring loud. The opening weekend has concluded on a thunderous note. The comedy thriller has surpassed every Bollywood film of 2025 in its debut weekend except two. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends!

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 3?

The standards were set high as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial crossed the 30 crore mark on Saturday. Housefull 5 began its box office journey on Sunday, witnessing an impressive morning occupancy of 17.72%. That was a hint enough that another big day is on the cards.

And well, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production did not disappoint. As per the early trends, Housefull 5 earned 30-31 crores on day 3. It remained steady compared to 32.28 crores earned on Saturday. The overall box office collections in India will land somewhere around 86.73-87.73 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Day 3: 30-31 crores (estimates)

Total: 86.73-87.73 crores

Housefull 5 vs Top 5 highest opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

Within 48 hours, the comedy thriller had axed Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat, among other Bollywood biggies, to find its place among the top opening weekends of 2025.

On day 3, Housefull 5 also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s last release, Sky Force, Salman Khan’s Sikandar as well as Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, to clock the 2nd highest opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood.

Here are the highest debut weekends of Bollywood in 2025:

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 86.73-87.73 crores (estimates) Sikandar: 86.4 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.20 crore

100 crore club loading!

The first weekend has officially concluded. All eyes are now on the Monday collections as it would be the ultimate make-or-break scenario. If the negative word-of-mouth takes over, Housefull 5 may soon crash at the Indian box office. The stakes are high as it needs to earn 225 crores to achieve the breakeven stage.

