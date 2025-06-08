The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is currently Rajkummar Rao’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. It is now facing strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, making its run difficult. In the last 24 hours, there has been an impressive 98% jump in box office collections. But it’s not enough! Scroll below for all the details.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 16

On the third Friday, the earnings fell in the vicinity of 50 lakhs. This was the biggest fall at the Indian box office since its release on May 23, 2025. Housefull 5 took away a chunk of the screens, and the consequences are visible. Fortunately, on day 16, Bhool Chuk Maaf made an estimated collection of 99 lakhs. It witnessed around 98% growth in the last 24 hours.

The overall earnings in India conclude at around 70.02 crore net in India, which is about 82.62 crore in gross total.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Profits

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is made on an estimated budget of 50 crores. It is now a plus affair with a return on investment of 20.02 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 40%.

Bhool Chuk Maaf still needs 30 crore more in the kitty to achieve the ‘hit’ verdict at the Indian box office.

Stree records out of reach!

Rajkummar Rao has surpassed all his highest-grossing films except two, the two blockbusters of his career—Stree (129.67 crores) and Stree 2 (625.70 crores).

The sci-fi romantic comedy will likely not enter the 100 crore club in its lifetime due to the Housefull 5 storm. This means the top two spots held by Stree will remain unbeatable.

Check out the top 5 Rajkummar Rao’s highest grossers in India (net collections):

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 70.02 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Srikanth: 49.50 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 70.02 crores

India gross collection: 82.62 crores

ROI: 40%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 85.12 crores

Verdict: Plus

