Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s multi-starrer Housefull 5 is shining bright despite the mixed word of mouth. The comedy thriller has witnessed a good jump in box office collections on Saturday. Within 48 hours, it has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 early trends!

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 2?

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial made the third-highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. There’s hardly any competition and it is making most of the situation. As per early trends, Housefull 5 made box office collections of around 30-31 crores net on day 2. It saw a good 23-27% growth on Saturday.

The overall earnings will land somewhere between 54.35-55.35 crores after two days. There’s one more day to go and the opening weekend could easily cross the 75 crore mark. So far, it would be safe to say that Akshay Kumar starrer has overpowered the negative reviews without any discounted tickets or promotional strategies.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 30-31 crores (estimates)

Total: 54.35-55.35 crores

Housefull 5 vs Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Within 48 hours, Housefull 5 has dived straight into the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It has surpassed The Diplomat (40.73 crores) and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release (35.55 crores) while throwing Deva (33.97 crores) out of the top 10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 176.17 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.30 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 68.53 crores Housefull 5 – 54.35-55.35 crores (estimates) The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores

The next target is Bhool Chuk Maaf, which will be easily crossed in the first weekend. The first three days will be passed swiftly. Post that, the real test will begin. The pace during the regular working days will determine whether it will be able to achieve the breakeven target of 225 crores or not.

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

