Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabi’s sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has officially concluded two weeks in theatres. There are multiple roadblocks, including its OTT release and Housefull 5 storm. Scroll below for the latest box office collection in 14 days.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Domestic Box Office Collection

The official figures are out, and Karan Sharma’s directorial has maintained a good hold on Thursday. Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 1.62 crores on day 14, witnessing a 13% drop from the previous day. The overall box office collections in India landed at 68.53 crore net in two weeks. The gross total comes to 80.86 crore gross.

Take a look at the Bhool Chuk Maaf box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 45.41 crores

Week 2: 23.12 crores (-49%)

Total: 68.53 crores

It is to be noted that Rajkummar Rao starrer has witnessed a 49% drop compared to the first week. But there’s nothing to worry about as it is a success at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 50 crores, the sci-fi romantic comedy has raked in profits of 37% in 14 days.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is currently the #7 Bollywood grosser of 2025. It needs 21.81 crores more in the kitty to beat Jaat, which is in 6th place.

Bhool Chuk Maaf may not be able to beat Jaat since the show count has been reduced due to the arrival of Housefull 5. The footfalls will now get divided, and it may no longer remain the #1 choice of audience.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 176.01 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.26 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 68.53 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores Deva – 33.97 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 68.53 crores

India gross collection: 80.86 crores

ROI: 37%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 83.36 crores

Verdict: Plus

