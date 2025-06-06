Let’s get straight to the point: Thug Life has failed to meet high expectations. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the Kollywood magnum opus promised a lot with its trailer, but unfortunately, the content has left the majority of the audience disappointed. This negativity took a major toll on day 1’s collection at the Indian box office, as it couldn’t even cross the 20 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Fails to build the expected momentum

The biggest plus for the action thriller was the reunion of Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam. This reunion factor helped the film to a certain extent, but that was clearly not enough. When the announcement video was dropped in November 2023, everyone got excited and hoped for a unique experience from Kamal and Mani’s duo. However, until the film’s release, the excitement level wasn’t the same for several reasons.

The failure of Indian 2 has seemingly taken on Kamal Haasan’s pull. Also, the promotional campaign couldn’t generate the hype of an event film. This resulted in an underwhelming advance booking for the opening day, and later, poor reviews and word-of-mouth made things worse for Thug Life.

Thug Life registers a disappointing day 1 collection at the Indian box office!

While the original Tamil version was good in occupancy, it failed to reach its full potential, as walk-ins were less than expected for Thug Life in the evening and night shows. The response in the Telugu-dubbed version was also not up to the mark. The Hindi-dubbed version turned out to be a washout on the opening day itself. As a result, a day 1 collection of 17.50 crore net was registered at the Indian box office.

The number of 17.50 crores is not bad at all, but considering the scale, names involved, and the film’s reported budget (200 crores), this collection is disappointing.

Records the 4th biggest Kollywood opening of 2025

Among Kollywood releases of 2025, Thug Life has clocked the fourth biggest opening by staying below Suriya’s Retro (19.25 crores).

Take a look at the top Kollywood openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Good Bad Ugly – 29.25 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores Retro – 19.25 crores Thug Life – 17.50 crores

